Raymond James Upgrades Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) to Outperform

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$17.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ADN traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.80. 9,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533. The company has a market cap of C$288.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.96. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$15.40 and a 52 week high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 42.65%. The company had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber will post 0.7701095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

