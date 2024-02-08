Raymond James Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $120.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $103.01 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.