Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 16.8 %

RL traded up $24.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.90. 2,755,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,016,000 after acquiring an additional 379,563 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after buying an additional 320,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.