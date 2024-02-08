Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.23. 96,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 874,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RDN. Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

