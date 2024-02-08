Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Down 8.8%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 173,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 48,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QUIS. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$109.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

