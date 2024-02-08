Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ResMed in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RMD opened at $186.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

