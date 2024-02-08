Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $125.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.16. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 117.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

