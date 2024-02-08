Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PD. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.08.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$83.07 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.10.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

