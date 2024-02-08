Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
FNB opened at $12.96 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
