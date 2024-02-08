Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Gartner, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gartner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.25.

IT stock opened at $449.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,725,899.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total transaction of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,725,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,254 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,371. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

