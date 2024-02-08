PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Lessened by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,426 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 553,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,088. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

