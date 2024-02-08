ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 321 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $193.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.30 and its 200-day moving average is $185.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

