ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $94.74 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2359 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

