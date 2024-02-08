ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 2,759 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $82.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $64.50.

View Our Latest Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

