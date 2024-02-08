ProVise Management Group LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

SO stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,763. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.