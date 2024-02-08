ProVise Management Group LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after acquiring an additional 60,457 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

