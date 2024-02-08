ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $97.08 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

