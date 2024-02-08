Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,938 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.36% of Prologis worth $376,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Prologis Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.06. 1,436,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,206. The company has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

