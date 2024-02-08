Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 477,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 4.6 %

PBH opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

