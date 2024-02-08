Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.10.

Premier stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.04. 966,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 19.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

