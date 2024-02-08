Porvair (LON:PRV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

PRV opened at GBX 650 ($8.15) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 628.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 603.12. The company has a market cap of £301.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,857.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. Porvair has a one year low of GBX 522 ($6.54) and a one year high of GBX 698 ($8.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,714.29%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

