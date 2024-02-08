Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 874.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 56.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 123,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

