Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Pitney Bowes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 874.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 56.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 123,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pitney Bowes
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.