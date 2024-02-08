Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 29th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.
Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,180 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,468,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,854.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 96,461 shares of company stock valued at $757,672.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Disney stock rising: The house of mouse is back!
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.