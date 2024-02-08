Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 29th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,180 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,468,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,854.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 96,461 shares of company stock valued at $757,672.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

