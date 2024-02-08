Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PINS. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.90.

NYSE:PINS opened at $40.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,062.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

