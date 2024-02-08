Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 105,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,897. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $95.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

