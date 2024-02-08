PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHK opened at $5.00 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 138.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

