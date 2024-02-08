Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.43 to $6.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.320-6.440 EPS.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,659,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,913. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

