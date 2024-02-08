Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Philip Morris International worth $319,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,148,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

