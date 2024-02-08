Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $72.43. 795,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 158.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,562 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.