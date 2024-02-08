PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $67,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $215,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $417,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 162.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 10.8 %

PYPL stock traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. 44,528,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,289,357. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.