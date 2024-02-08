Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $9.25 Million Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 1.46% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 26,475 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AGZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.89. 5,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,608. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.78. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $109.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

