Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $8.68 Million Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 377,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 705,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,215,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. 26,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $761.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

