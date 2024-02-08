Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.69. The company had a trading volume of 361,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 126.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.08. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $220.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

