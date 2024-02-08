Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 137.1% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 301,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,595,000 after purchasing an additional 174,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.18. 40,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $259.27.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

