Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $797.70. The stock had a trading volume of 322,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $721.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $798.79. The firm has a market cap of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,686 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.