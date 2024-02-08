Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock remained flat at $25.18 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,880 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

