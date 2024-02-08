Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $6.54 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after acquiring an additional 239,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,812,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $123.21. 531,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.84.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

