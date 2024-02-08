Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,507,000 after acquiring an additional 632,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 301.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 37,789 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.17. 17,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,832. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.63 and a 1 year high of $170.43.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.