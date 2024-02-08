Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 34.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 42.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $1,607,085. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

OC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.33. The stock had a trading volume of 138,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $159.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

