Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

