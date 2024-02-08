Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
