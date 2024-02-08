Oppenheimer Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,200.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Booking

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,708.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,464.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3,190.79. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,331.23 and a 12 month high of $3,745.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.