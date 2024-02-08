Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.980-1.100 EPS.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Onsemi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.