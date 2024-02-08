Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.980-1.100 EPS.
Onsemi Stock Performance
NASDAQ ON opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Why H&R Block Stock Looks More Attractive After Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.