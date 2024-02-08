Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.