Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
View Our Latest Report on Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onconova Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Energy
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.