Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

OXY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.99. 4,585,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,966,457. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $214,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

