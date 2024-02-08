Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $311,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Ball were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ball by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ball by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Ball by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BALL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. 311,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $61.13.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

