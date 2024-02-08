Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $209,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,123. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,193.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SJM

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.