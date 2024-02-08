Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 206,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,665. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

