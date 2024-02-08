nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.17-3.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.52-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.270 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

