Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Nucor by 21.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.29. 458,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,204. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $190.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

