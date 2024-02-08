News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.92

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 239696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.
News Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 109.32 and a beta of 1.35.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
