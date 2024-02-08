News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.92

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 239696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

News Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 109.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

News Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of News by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of News by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.